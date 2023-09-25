JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Bender Robert & Associates

Bender Robert & Associates lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $54,391,133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $145.73 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.87 and its 200-day moving average is $141.81. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $159.38. The firm has a market cap of $423.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.74%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $677,359.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 57,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,073,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, September 8th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.