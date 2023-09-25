JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Raised by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.6% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 25,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,963 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 60,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 123,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,028,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $145.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $159.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on JPM. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

