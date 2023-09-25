jvl associates llc Trims Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

jvl associates llc lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,204 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. jvl associates llc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.22.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,223,448. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $129.12 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $145.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 101.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

