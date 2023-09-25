KB Home Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $6.82 Per Share (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of KB Home in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the construction company will earn $6.82 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.92. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for KB Home’s current full-year earnings is $6.66 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.68 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on KB Home in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of KB Home from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on KB Home from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on KB Home from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

KB Home Price Performance

NYSE KBH opened at $46.20 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.68. KB Home has a 1-year low of $25.31 and a 1-year high of $55.37.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 76.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 179,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,304,000 after acquiring an additional 77,933 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in KB Home in the second quarter valued at $548,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in KB Home by 16.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in KB Home by 10.2% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in KB Home in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $2,112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,376,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 4,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $229,393.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 155,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,889,699.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 40,000 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $2,112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,376,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,574 shares of company stock valued at $8,399,080. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. This is an increase from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is 10.44%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

