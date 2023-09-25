KeyCorp Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Darden Restaurants in a report issued on Thursday, September 21st. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $2.62 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.63. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Darden Restaurants’ current full-year earnings is $8.76 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.71 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.83 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DRI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $183.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.27.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $143.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $120.20 and a 1 year high of $173.06. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.58.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 47.87%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 23.4% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,433,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,745,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116,792 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 97,811.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,105,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $518,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,568 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 274.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,428,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $376,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,574 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 594.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 223.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,472 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rajesh Vennam sold 5,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.08, for a total transaction of $898,491.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,378.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 12,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $2,086,572.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,538.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rajesh Vennam sold 5,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.08, for a total value of $898,491.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,378.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,751 shares of company stock valued at $36,468,911 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.26%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

