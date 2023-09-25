KeyCorp Weighs in on THOR Industries, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:THO)

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for THOR Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 20th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.03. The consensus estimate for THOR Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.24 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for THOR Industries’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on THO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, THOR Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.71.

THOR Industries Price Performance

Shares of THO stock opened at $92.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.67. THOR Industries has a 12 month low of $67.09 and a 12 month high of $116.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in THOR Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,644,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in THOR Industries by 176.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 826,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,075,000 after acquiring an additional 527,466 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its holdings in THOR Industries by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 895,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,632,000 after acquiring an additional 485,307 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in THOR Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,637,000. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in THOR Industries by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,420,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,098,000 after acquiring an additional 431,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at THOR Industries

In related news, SVP Kenneth D. Julian sold 10,000 shares of THOR Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.72, for a total value of $1,107,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,811 shares in the company, valued at $3,411,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries Company Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

