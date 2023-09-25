KeyCorp Weighs in on Winnebago Industries, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 20th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.91. The consensus estimate for Winnebago Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.49 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

Shares of WGO stock opened at $59.58 on Monday. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $50.82 and a 12 month high of $70.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.74.

Winnebago Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 16.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Donald Jeff Clark sold 294,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.89, for a total value of $20,015,940.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 468,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,840,206.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the second quarter worth about $327,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the second quarter worth about $3,822,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 0.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 5.5% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the second quarter worth about $241,000.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

