Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.31) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:KZR)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report issued on Thursday, September 21st. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.31) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.32). The consensus estimate for Kezar Life Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.38) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.53) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.65) EPS.

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01).

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KZR. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Kezar Life Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Get Our Latest Report on KZR

Kezar Life Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ KZR opened at $1.14 on Monday. Kezar Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 17.73, a quick ratio of 17.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $82.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 277,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 15.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 88.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is zetomipzomib (KZR-616), a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus; and completed Phase 2a clinical trials in lupus nephritis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.