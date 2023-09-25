L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $5,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.4% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 23.3% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $173.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.42. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.14 and a fifty-two week high of $255.10. The company has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 108.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LHX

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,725,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,885.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.