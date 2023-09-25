L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stake Cut by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LHX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.36.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

LHX opened at $173.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.60 and its 200-day moving average is $189.42. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $167.14 and a one year high of $255.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,725,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,885.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

