Lakewood Asset Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,607,414,000 after acquiring an additional 54,326,454 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,609,399,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 141,974.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,750,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747,612 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,458,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,277,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,491,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.7 %

JNJ stock opened at $160.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.06. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $181.04. The stock has a market cap of $417.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, September 18th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.