Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Receives $80.90 Average Target Price from Analysts

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.90.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LEGN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Legend Biotech from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th.

LEGN stock opened at $63.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.82. Legend Biotech has a one year low of $37.30 and a one year high of $77.32.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $73.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.64 million. Legend Biotech’s quarterly revenue was up 510.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Legend Biotech will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,394,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,551,000 after buying an additional 1,253,099 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 157.1% during the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,264,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,453,000 after buying an additional 3,828,484 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,450,000 after buying an additional 615,641 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,810,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,142,000 after buying an additional 11,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Legend Biotech by 14.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,609,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,841,000 after purchasing an additional 332,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

