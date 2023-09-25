Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lennar from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lennar from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Lennar from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Lennar from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th.

NYSE LEN opened at $113.50 on Monday. Lennar has a one year low of $69.90 and a one year high of $133.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.23 and a 200 day moving average of $115.16. The company has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 7.09.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.39. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.18 EPS. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Amy Banse acquired 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $126.42 per share, for a total transaction of $99,871.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,981.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse purchased 790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.42 per share, with a total value of $99,871.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,293 shares in the company, valued at $921,981.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $1,264,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,386 shares in the company, valued at $17,882,501.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,469 shares of company stock worth $301,842. 9.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 79.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

