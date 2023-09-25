Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $610,000 Stock Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of GSK by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,044,350 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998,831 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of GSK by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 69,707,068 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,480,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,116 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GSK by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,204 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,232,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GSK by 174.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,507,132 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,305,000 after purchasing an additional 958,558 shares during the period. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GSK. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,533.00.

GSK Stock Performance

NYSE:GSK opened at $37.43 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.54 and a 200-day moving average of $35.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $39.74.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. GSK had a net margin of 50.26% and a return on equity of 55.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3613 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.10%.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading

