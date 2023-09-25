Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Receives $499.43 Average PT from Brokerages

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $499.43.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $532.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.
Shares of LMT stock opened at $413.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $104.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $443.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $458.13. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $381.55 and a 1-year high of $508.10.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 27.07 EPS for the current year.
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
