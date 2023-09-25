Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Receives $499.43 Average PT from Brokerages

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $499.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $532.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

View Our Latest Report on LMT

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of LMT stock opened at $413.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $104.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $443.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $458.13. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $381.55 and a 1-year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 27.07 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.