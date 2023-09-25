London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 9,428.33 ($116.79).

Several research analysts have issued reports on LSEG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 9,920 ($122.88) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 9,200 ($113.96) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th.

In other news, insider Martin Brand sold 14,966,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,950 ($98.48), for a total value of £1,189,848,834 ($1,473,862,051.28). Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,702,033 shares of company stock valued at $120,552,402,693. 14.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LSEG opened at GBX 8,378 ($103.78) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,923.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.08, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1-year low of GBX 7,052 ($87.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,818 ($109.23). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8,271.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 8,192.79.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a GBX 35.70 ($0.44) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9,338.84%.

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

