Mahindra & Mahindra (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) & General Motors (NYSE:GM) Head to Head Comparison

Mahindra & Mahindra (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) and General Motors (NYSE:GM) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mahindra & Mahindra and General Motors’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mahindra & Mahindra N/A N/A N/A $75.83 0.25 General Motors $156.74 billion 0.29 $9.93 billion $7.16 4.55

General Motors has higher revenue and earnings than Mahindra & Mahindra. Mahindra & Mahindra is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than General Motors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Mahindra & Mahindra pays an annual dividend of $12.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 65.3%. General Motors pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Mahindra & Mahindra pays out 16.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. General Motors pays out 5.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

2.4% of Mahindra & Mahindra shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.6% of General Motors shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of General Motors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mahindra & Mahindra and General Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mahindra & Mahindra N/A N/A N/A General Motors 6.05% 16.70% 4.55%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mahindra & Mahindra and General Motors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mahindra & Mahindra 0 0 1 0 3.00 General Motors 1 5 7 1 2.57

General Motors has a consensus price target of $50.67, indicating a potential upside of 55.51%. Given General Motors’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe General Motors is more favorable than Mahindra & Mahindra.

Summary

General Motors beats Mahindra & Mahindra on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mahindra & Mahindra

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of automotive vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Farm Equipment, and Others. The Automotive segment comprises of sale of automobiles, spare parts, and related services. The Farm Equipment segment involves in the sale of tractor and spare parts. The Others segment includes agri, construction equipment, powerol, and spares business unit. The company was founded by Jagdish Chandra Mahindra, Kailash Chandra Mahindra, and Ghulam Mohammed on October 2, 1945 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names. The company also sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts through retail dealers, and distributors and dealers, as well as to fleet customers, including daily rental car companies, commercial fleet customers, leasing companies, and governments. In addition, it offers range of after-sale services through dealer network, such as maintenance, light repairs, collision repairs, vehicle accessories, and extended service warranties; and safety and security services for retail and fleet customers, including automatic crash response, emergency services, roadside assistance, crisis assist, stolen vehicle assistance, and turn-by-turn navigation. Further, the company provides connected services comprising mobile applications for owners to remotely control their vehicles and electric vehicle owners to locate charging stations, on-demand vehicle diagnostics, GM Smart Driver, Amazon Alexa in-vehicle voice, Google's Voice Assistant, navigation and app ecosystem, connected navigation, SiriusXM with 360L, and 4G LTE wireless connectivity. Additionally, the company provides automotive financing and insurance services; and software-enabled services and subscriptions. General Motors Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

