Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Sold by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. reduced its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 5.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $4,447,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 6.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,843,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,163,000 after acquiring an additional 343,132 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Manulife Financial by 4.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,064,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,340,000 after acquiring an additional 243,880 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 307,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Manulife Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

NYSE MFC opened at $18.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.91. The stock has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.12. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $20.40.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.31 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.64%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

