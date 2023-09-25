Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires 2,211 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 197.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 5.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,644,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,692,000 after acquiring an additional 82,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael M. Campbell sold 14,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total value of $743,862.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,838.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Michael M. Campbell sold 4,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $236,665.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,044,980.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael M. Campbell sold 14,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total transaction of $743,862.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,838.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,896 shares of company stock valued at $10,913,964. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Price Performance

BSY opened at $48.82 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.51 and a 52 week high of $55.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 99.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The firm had revenue of $296.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.78 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

About Bentley Systems

(Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

