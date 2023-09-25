Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Decreases Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in International Paper were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in International Paper by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other International Paper news, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 2,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $89,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,418.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IP. UBS Group decreased their price objective on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on International Paper in a report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IP

International Paper Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $34.07 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.07. International Paper has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $41.89.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.57%.

International Paper Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.