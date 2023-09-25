Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Reduces Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Celanese were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Celanese by 5.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $123.90 on Monday. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $131.05. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($0.29). Celanese had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on CE shares. 22nd Century Group restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Celanese from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Celanese from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Celanese

About Celanese

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.