Mativ (MATV) and Its Peers Head-To-Head Survey

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) is one of 17 publicly-traded companies in the “Paper mills” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Mativ to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Mativ pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Mativ pays out -65.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Paper mills” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.7% and pay out 57.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mativ and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mativ $2.17 billion -$6.60 million -25.03 Mativ Competitors $8.38 billion $686.61 million 28.97

Analyst Recommendations

Mativ’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Mativ. Mativ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Mativ and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mativ 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mativ Competitors 112 709 472 47 2.34

Mativ currently has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 109.56%. As a group, “Paper mills” companies have a potential upside of 14.95%. Given Mativ’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Mativ is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.4% of Mativ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.7% of shares of all “Paper mills” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Mativ shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of shares of all “Paper mills” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Mativ has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mativ’s rivals have a beta of 1.32, meaning that their average share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mativ and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mativ -1.21% 9.73% 3.06% Mativ Competitors 7.59% 18.89% 6.66%

Summary

Mativ rivals beat Mativ on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Mativ Company Profile

Mativ Holdings, Inc. operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials segment manufactures and sells polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens. This segment serves filtration, protective solutions, release liners, healthcare, and industrials end-markets. The Fiber-Based Solutions segment provides packaging, printing, and specialty papers; and various paper-based products for the consumer channel, such as bright papers, cardstock, stationery paper, envelopes, journals, and planners. It also offers combustibles products comprising conventional papers and filter wraps, low-ignition propensity papers wrappers for small cigars, and hemp-based alternatives; noncombustibles; and lightweight papers. This segment serves cigarette and cigar manufacturers, and commercial print and combustibles end-markets. The company sells its products in the United States, Europe and the former Commonwealth of Independent States, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. and changed its name to Mativ Holdings, Inc. in July 2022. Mativ Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

