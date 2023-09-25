Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.13.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mesoblast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Mesoblast to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Mesoblast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mesoblast

Mesoblast Stock Down 2.0 %

MESO stock opened at $1.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Mesoblast has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $5.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 3.32.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 1,061.43% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mesoblast will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Mesoblast by 55.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 18,747 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mesoblast by 68.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 57,252 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Mesoblast by 199.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Mesoblast in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Mesoblast

(Get Free Report

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.