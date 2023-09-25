Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,394 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.6% of Cardinal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 57.5% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $317.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $330.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.77. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $366.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $335.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.03.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

