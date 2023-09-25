MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $4,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,823,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDB. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, June 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.08.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.07, for a total transaction of $20,353,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,775,860.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.78, for a total value of $209,898.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,992,548.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.07, for a total value of $20,353,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,775,860.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,694 shares of company stock worth $41,820,161. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDB opened at $335.76 on Monday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.15 and a 1 year high of $439.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48. The company has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.04 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $380.77 and a 200-day moving average of $321.41.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $423.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.93 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 16.21% and a negative return on equity of 29.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

