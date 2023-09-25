Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Receives $61.71 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.71.

MNST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $54.52 on Friday. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $60.47. The firm has a market cap of $57.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.65.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,318 shares of company stock worth $9,620,379 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Monster Beverage

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,161,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,228,000 after purchasing an additional 26,810,116 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,001,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,434,000 after purchasing an additional 16,863,544 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,938,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,114,000 after purchasing an additional 16,239,404 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,274,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,014,000 after purchasing an additional 11,129,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,220,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,064,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

