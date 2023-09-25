MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $36.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $41.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of MLTX stock opened at $52.19 on Monday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $63.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.18 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.15.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

In other MoonLake Immunotherapeutics news, major shareholder Bihua Chen acquired 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,927,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,355,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 956.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

