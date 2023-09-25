Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$17.66.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MTL shares. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.75 to C$19.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Mullen Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:MTL opened at C$13.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.99. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of C$12.50 and a 12-month high of C$16.43. The firm has a market cap of C$1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.81.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.06. Mullen Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The firm had revenue of C$494.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$503.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Mullen Group will post 1.4259448 earnings per share for the current year.

Mullen Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is 41.86%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

