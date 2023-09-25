NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) & IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Head to Head Contrast

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) and NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares IonQ and NetScout Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IonQ -694.48% -18.28% -17.12% NetScout Systems 6.83% 5.75% 4.08%

Volatility & Risk

IonQ has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NetScout Systems has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IonQ 0 3 3 0 2.50 NetScout Systems 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for IonQ and NetScout Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

IonQ presently has a consensus price target of $17.80, suggesting a potential upside of 34.04%. NetScout Systems has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.41%. Given IonQ’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe IonQ is more favorable than NetScout Systems.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IonQ and NetScout Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IonQ $11.13 million 241.74 -$48.51 million ($0.57) -23.30 NetScout Systems $914.53 million 2.20 $59.65 million $0.85 32.86

NetScout Systems has higher revenue and earnings than IonQ. IonQ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NetScout Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.9% of IonQ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of NetScout Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of IonQ shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of NetScout Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NetScout Systems beats IonQ on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. The company also provides consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems; and contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing systems. IonQ, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in College Park, Maryland.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc. provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks. It also provides nGeniusPULSE, an active testing tool that enables enterprises to identify infrastructure performance issues and determine application availability, reliability, and performance; and nGenius Business Analytics solution, which enables service providers to analyze their network traffic. In addition, the company offers ISNG, an advanced passive network probe; packet flow systems that deliver targeted network traffic access to various monitoring and security tools and systems; and a suite of test access points that enable non-disruptive access to network traffic. Further, it provides cybersecurity solutions to protect their networks against distributed denial of service attacks under the Arbor brand, such as Arbor Sightline, Arbor Threat Mitigation System, Arbor Insight, Arbor Edge Defense, and Arbor Cloud. Additionally, the company offers advanced threat detection solutions, such as Omnis Cyber Investigator. It serves enterprise customers in various industries, including financial services, technology, manufacturing, healthcare, utilities, education, transportation, and retail; mobile operators, wireline operators, cable operators, Internet service providers, and cloud providers; and governmental agencies through a direct sales force, and indirect reseller and distribution channels. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts.

