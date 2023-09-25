Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.62.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVRO. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Nevro from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Nevro from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nevro in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Nevro from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Nevro from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th.

Shares of NYSE:NVRO opened at $19.28 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.14. Nevro has a one year low of $17.88 and a one year high of $50.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,929.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $108.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.19 million. Nevro had a net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 32.73%. Nevro’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nevro will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro in the second quarter valued at approximately $531,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Nevro by 1.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nevro by 1,721.2% in the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 84,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Nevro by 47.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro in the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

