Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.01.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Get Newmont alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NEM

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $463,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,258,364.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $219,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,177.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $463,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,258,364.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,929. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 1,241.3% during the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 177.5% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $40.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Newmont has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $60.08. The firm has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of -42.44, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.64.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Newmont will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -166.66%.

About Newmont

(Get Free Report

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.