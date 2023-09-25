NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group lifted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for NIKE in a research note issued on Friday, September 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now expects that the footwear maker will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.89. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $3.71 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

NKE has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.48.

NIKE Trading Down 0.8 %

NKE opened at $90.85 on Monday. NIKE has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $593,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,119 shares in the company, valued at $4,506,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NKE. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

