Nordea Investment Management AB Invests $920,000 in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,755 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 728 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.8% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 978 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 355 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 72 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $510.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $539.72 and its 200 day moving average is $500.18. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $298.61 and a 1 year high of $568.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $675.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.95 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 30.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 22.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 3,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.73, for a total value of $1,857,644.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,503,825.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DECK has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $564.00 to $618.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $505.00 to $614.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $577.64.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

