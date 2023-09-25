Nordea Investment Management AB Trims Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Generac were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,595,000 after acquiring an additional 130,854 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 41.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,549,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,377,000 after acquiring an additional 743,267 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 25.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,990,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,040,000 after acquiring an additional 409,431 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 22.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,904,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,737,000 after acquiring an additional 345,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 248.2% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,311,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,054,000 after acquiring an additional 935,076 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $106.75 on Monday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.29 and a 12-month high of $193.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.55.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.08). Generac had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $37,287.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,574.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $601,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 602,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,461,418.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $37,287.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,574.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,414,245 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. CL King assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Argus upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Generac from $154.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.74.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

