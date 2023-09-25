NovaPoint Capital LLC Sells 140 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

NovaPoint Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,239 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 31,599 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 17.6% in the second quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,271,023 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $296,051,000 after purchasing an additional 36,616 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the second quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 10,809 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 9,841 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at $9,343,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at $9,343,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $64,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,325,472.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,223,448. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $144.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.22.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $129.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $145.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 101.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

