NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Raised by Northstar Advisory Group LLC

Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 388.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,430 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 1.8% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574,443 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,290,856,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in NVIDIA by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,323,694,000 after buying an additional 5,043,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in NVIDIA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $530.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.70.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $416.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 100.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $453.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $502.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total value of $13,999,376.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,148,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total value of $13,999,376.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,148,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,490,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

