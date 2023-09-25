NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Trimmed by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 47.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,507 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 6,870 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Phillip Securities upgraded NVIDIA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $745.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.70.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.40, for a total transaction of $14,440,243.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,793,980,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.40, for a total transaction of $14,440,243.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,793,980,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089 in the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $416.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.51, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $453.73 and a 200-day moving average of $372.60. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $502.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

