Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Friday, September 22nd. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.45. The consensus estimate for Occidental Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $3.80 per share.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.88.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:OXY opened at $62.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.15. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $55.51 and a 52-week high of $76.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.77.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 12.22%.

Insider Activity

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 260,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.02 per share, with a total value of $14,869,048.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 224,129,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,779,846,527.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 260,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.02 per share, with a total value of $14,869,048.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 224,129,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,779,846,527.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,181,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,539,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% during the second quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 4.8% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 4.3% during the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.