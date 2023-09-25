Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.63.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OLPX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Olaplex from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Olaplex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Olaplex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Olaplex in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Olaplex by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Olaplex by 156.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Olaplex by 14,330.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Olaplex by 6,000.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Olaplex during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OLPX opened at $2.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.72. Olaplex has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $11.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 7.22.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $109.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.86 million. Olaplex had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 21.92%. Olaplex’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Olaplex will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

