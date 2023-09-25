ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.31.

Several research firms have issued reports on ON. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ON

Insider Transactions at ON Semiconductor

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON Semiconductor

In other ON Semiconductor news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $277,208.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,719. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $128,513.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,144,072.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $277,208.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,719. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,378 shares of company stock worth $6,030,709. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 96.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Stock Up 3.2 %

ON opened at $93.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.62. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $54.93 and a 52 week high of $111.35. The company has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ON Semiconductor

(Get Free Report

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.