ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.31.
Several research firms have issued reports on ON. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ON
Insider Transactions at ON Semiconductor
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON Semiconductor
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 96.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ON Semiconductor Stock Up 3.2 %
ON opened at $93.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.62. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $54.93 and a 52 week high of $111.35. The company has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About ON Semiconductor
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ON Semiconductor
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 3 Reasons This Sleeping Giant Is About To Wake Up
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/18 – 9/22
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 52-week Low Names To Tip The Upside Scale In Your Favor
Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.