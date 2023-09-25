Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Receives $18.57 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.57.
A number of research firms have commented on OUST. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective on shares of Ouster in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Chardan Capital raised Ouster from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ouster from $6.10 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Ouster in the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in Ouster by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 122,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 62,376 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ouster in the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Ouster in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Ouster in the 2nd quarter worth about $454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.
Ouster stock opened at $4.81 on Friday. Ouster has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market cap of $190.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.81.
Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 643.51% and a negative return on equity of 107.57%. The company had revenue of $19.40 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ouster will post -10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor; and DF, a solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.
