Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,571 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $311,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315,989 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,406,129 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,192,584,000 after buying an additional 2,797,885 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,702,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $300,946,000 after buying an additional 2,459,416 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,159,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $155,410,000 after buying an additional 1,597,800 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,974,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $447,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,331 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

WBA stock opened at $21.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $42.29. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of -5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll acquired 5,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.42 per share, with a total value of $146,988.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,201. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

See Also

