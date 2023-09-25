Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 34,920 Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Graco during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco by 52.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Graco by 569.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

GGG opened at $73.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.50. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.17 and a 52 week high of $87.94.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $559.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.14 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 25.52%. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.97%.

In other news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 7,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $543,902.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,804,312.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 7,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $543,902.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,804,312.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 30,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,317,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

