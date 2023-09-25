Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 2,873.3% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JCI stock opened at $55.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.68. The stock has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $48.82 and a twelve month high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 49.50%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JCI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $6,120,354.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 979,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,031,125.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

