Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $3.35 Million Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 143.5% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $202.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $194.05 and a 1-year high of $261.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $215.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.92.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 48.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.40.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

