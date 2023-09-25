Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,311 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3,128.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,374,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,338 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $717,932,000 after purchasing an additional 852,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,535,000 after purchasing an additional 465,616 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $205,146,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,652,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $901,726,000 after buying an additional 299,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of ULTA opened at $398.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $373.80 and a 12 month high of $556.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $433.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $472.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 63.51% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.38 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $480.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $545.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ULTA

About Ulta Beauty

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.