Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 205 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TEL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $584,131,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 119,784.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,247,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $372,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,957 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,305,514 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,629 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in TE Connectivity by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,149,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,851,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at $239,957,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of TEL stock opened at $123.04 on Monday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $104.76 and a 12-month high of $146.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.54 and a 200-day moving average of $129.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

TEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TEL

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $10,114,517.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,861,666.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.