Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,429 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 15.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in ResMed by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in ResMed by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in ResMed by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,593,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.22, for a total value of $333,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 252,026 shares in the company, valued at $56,005,217.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,593,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,575 shares of company stock valued at $3,851,782. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on RMD. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ResMed from $255.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ResMed from $284.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.29.

RMD opened at $136.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.38 and a 200 day moving average of $204.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.22 and a 12 month high of $243.52. The firm has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.52.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 21.25%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.48%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

