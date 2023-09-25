Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 6,331 Shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 455.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,331 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Shockwave Medical by 2.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Shockwave Medical by 3.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shockwave Medical by 1.4% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Shockwave Medical by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 3.6% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Shockwave Medical stock opened at $194.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.69. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.50 and a 52-week high of $320.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $232.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 42.44 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Transactions at Shockwave Medical

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $180.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.79 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.17, for a total transaction of $801,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,532 shares in the company, valued at $409,304.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Shockwave Medical news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $2,146,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,649 shares in the company, valued at $30,400,708.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.17, for a total value of $801,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,304.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,100 shares of company stock worth $8,276,394. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SWAV. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Shockwave Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.29.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Featured Articles

