Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 3,189.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,842 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,330 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $3,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 302.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,361,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,340,000 after buying an additional 1,023,285 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,461,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,155,455,000 after buying an additional 888,755 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $81,289,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,892,000 after buying an additional 225,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 505,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,245,000 after buying an additional 192,557 shares in the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $184.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.67.

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 0.7 %

MANH opened at $194.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.42. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.18 and a 12-month high of $208.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.82 and a beta of 1.54.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 75.18% and a net margin of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $231.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.43 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 11,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total transaction of $2,397,854.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,775,833.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Manhattan Associates news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 11,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total transaction of $2,397,854.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,775,833.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $342,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,751. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.